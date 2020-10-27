After a political upset and flipping the district Democrat in 2018, state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, is looking to continue her work at the Statehouse.
The former legal aid lawyer is being challenged by Republican Jeff Dufour of Tewksbury, who works as a contractor in information systems.
Both candidates say their unique skill set is appropriate for the next term to represent the people of the 18th Essex District which includes parts of Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state faces a health and economic crisis that could cause an estimated budget shortfall of more than $5 billion. The next state representative will help the state and communities he or she represents get through these crises.
Dufour wants to use his number-crunching skills to help balance the budget. He describes himself as "fiscally conservative, so I'm more of a numbers and money guy by trade."
"I didn't like the way I felt my tax dollars were being handled and managed," Dufour said. "I think that's a big responsibility of our representatives. Government doesn't make its own money. It's taxpayer money. Their job is just to manage it and provide the greatest benefit as efficiently and effectively as possible and I didn't feel like they were doing that."
Nguyen won in 2018 shortly after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. She has since used her expertise in helping people navigate laws — including during the gas explosion recovery and current pandemic — to help them get services.
Given the looming budget shortfall, Dufour doesn't want to raise taxes, whereas Nguyen wants to raise corporate taxes and find avenues to get federal funding to the commonwealth.
"I am very hesitant to raise any taxes at this time," Dufour said. "I'm opposed to that because we have a problem right now, were too many people are out of work. So, that tax burden is either going to be put on the people who still have a job, or it's gonna be actually added to people who are out of work and certainly can't afford any more taxes."
On Monday Gov. Charlie Baker signed Nguyen's first bill where she was a lead sponsor into law that increases the minimum unemployment benefits to $100 a week.
"With the recent Lost Wages Assistance Program through the federal government, there was an arbitrary restriction that those who make under $100 in unemployment benefits wouldn't get access to the actual $300 for six weeks," Nguyen said. Which is just unfair because if you're gonna give money out to folks, why wouldn't everyone who's on unemployment be eligible for this?"
"Those who make less than $100 per week on unemployment are those who need the extra money the most," she said. "So what our bill does is that it would allow the governor to increase the unemployment minimum to $100 so that everyone who gets unemployment would qualify for this money that's coming from FEMA."
Nguyen's bill allowed an estimated 17,000 people to collect an additional $300 a week on unemployment retroactively between the end of July and September, giving those people up to $1,800.
On social issues, Dufour said that he's been called "too liberal by conservatives" and "too conservative by moderates."
With the recent confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, cementing a conservative majority, and the possibility of previously decided cases being overturned, potentially reverting power to states, Dufour said that "if you look at the far right and what they're claiming Roe v. Wade allows that's too far."
"I don't think she got this far because she's a bad judge. I think she's worked her way up," he said. "She is a good judge. I don't think she's gonna be as political as people are fearing, and I believe I've seen statements on her where she's gonna keep stuff pretty much precedent is precedent."
Nguyen instead wants to codify laws to continue to protect health and civil rights, she said. She wants to also continue to legislate with those priorities in mind.
"All of the work that we've been doing has been intertwined, and it's hard to kind of breakthrough, and say 'oh, this is the racial justice bill.' Right?" Nguyen said. "I've been very intentional to bring a racial justice, social justice, gender justice lens to the different bills that we've been working on."
"That is a perspective I have been able to bring to the House," Nguyen said. "My colleagues value me as someone who worked in the field as a legal services attorney and saw how particular bills and policies directly impacted the most vulnerable communities."