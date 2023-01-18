SALEM, N.H. — Sisters Grace and Faith Hoover didn’t know if they would ever play varsity hockey at Salem High School but finally saw their dream come true.
The two were the driving forces in starting the school’s girls hockey program, which is now sanctioned by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The team played its first game as a varsity sport Saturday.
Both girls grew up playing hockey for area programs.
Faith, an 18-year-old senior, has played since age 9 while Grace, a 15-year-old sophomore, started at age 5.
Grace knew in middle school she wanted to play high school hockey.
In seventh grade, she sought out Salem Athletic Director Scott Insinga during her older brother’s lacrosse games.
“I tracked him down and I’d tell him, ‘I want to play hockey when I go to high school. What do I need to do to get there?’” she said.
Insinga told her starting a team involved finding a coach and 25 interested students — one of whom needed to be a goaltender.
Grace enlisted her sister’s help to recruit friends to play.
“She started this all during my freshman year,” Faith said.
Grace started high school two years later and the team entered its infancy, becoming a club during the 2021-22 school year.
She sought her neighbor Shawn Devine, whose daughter joined the team, to become the head coach. Their mom, Tracey Hoover, also assumed an assistant coach role.
Neither had hockey coaching experience.
Practices were held twice a week at 5:30 a.m. before school.
“We had 20 girls consistently come every day,” Tracey said.
“They showed up with smiles, too,” Devine added.
Twenty-six girls signed up to play.
Seven girls knew how to skate, Faith said, including herself and her sister. The others were new to the game, but had played other sports.
Faith and Grace recruited teammates from volleyball, lacrosse, basketball and soccer to round out the squad.
As a club, the team needed to fund its own practices, equipment and jerseys.
They needed $4,000 last year to cover ice time expenses, which they doubled quickly.
“We all dug into our couches and found pennies,” Tracey said.
The team also raised money for this year and reached out to local businesses for corporate sponsorship.
Bauer Hockey in Exeter heard about the program and sent complimentary equipment.
“We’ve been able to get all these girls to learn to play hockey with very little outlay,” Tracey said.
All the hard work by the student athletes, parents and donors helped lend a hand to make it a recognized varsity program for this school year.
The team now has 25 skaters and two goaltenders, with most still new to the game along with its four coaches.
The Salem girls will play a partial schedule this season. The condensed season makes them ineligible for the NHIAA playoffs, but will ease the team into a routine.
Salem will join the other 16 teams in the girls hockey division next season.
While they adjust to a varsity schedule, Grace and Faith said they have already seen growth from their team only one game into their season.
Salem High girls hockey beat Souhegan High School, 5-0, on Saturday.
It’s a moment the sisters will never forget. Both were out on defense for the game’s opening faceoff.
“When the puck dropped and it hit back to me, I passed it to Grace and it was surreal,” Faith said.
“I wasn’t scared because we run the play in practice and I was excited,” Grace said.
“The team stepped up to the moment,” Devine said. “It didn’t look like they were nervous for the game.
He said one girl exclaimed that last year she was a figure skater and now she’s a hockey player. Another girl came up to him inspired to start playing hockey.
They were all ready to take the ice, especially for these two,” Devine added. “They really never knew if they would get to play a varsity hockey game in their lives.”
Grace, Faith and Tracey Hoover and Shawn Devine hope the team is competitive but has fun this year.
They said they’ll each do their part to increase interest and awareness in Salem High’s girls hockey program to keep it thriving.
