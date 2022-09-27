The League of Women Voters of New Hampshire's Southern Rockingham unit will co-sponsor candidates night forums in Atkinson and Plaistow next month.
Voters will have the chance to meet and question those running for state representative seats and New Hampshire Senate in the general election.
The first forum will be held at the Kimball Library in Atkinson on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. It will feature District 18 house candidates and those running for District 22 Senate.
Atkinson Town Moderator Jim Garrity will moderate the forum.
Plaistow will have the opportunity to hear from District 20 state representative candidates at a public forum at the Plaistow Public Library on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, will moderate Plaistow's forum.
While every candidate has been invited to the their respected forum, there is no guarantee that all will attend, Tentarelli said.
Five of eight candidates in Plaistow's state representative race are confirmed to attend. In Atkinson, all candidates have accepted the invitation.
“At these forums, the candidates have more opportunities to explain their ideas so the public can assess them and decide how to vote,” Tentarelli said.
The league is organizing and sponsoring several similar events leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
The organization's mission is to empower voters through non-partisan voter information.
Six candidates are vying for three seats to represent Plaistow in the New Hampshire House, while there are two seats up for grabs amongst Atkinson's four candidates. Senator Chuck Morse's bid for the U.S. Senate left a vacancy in District 22.
“What happens in Concord affects people in all the towns,” Tentarelli said. “It's important for us to understand what the candidates intend to do when they get elected and what their priorities are.”
