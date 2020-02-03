NH woman arrested after crash in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — A New Hampshire woman believed to be intoxicated crashed her sport utility vehicle into a pole on High Street early Sunday.
Mary L. McMenemy, 50, of 6 Alexander Drive, Hampton, was arrested Sunday at 12:38 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and vandalism of property.
Engines 2 and 5 from Newburyport Fire Department, along with police and Atlantic Ambulance, responded to the accident after McMenemy drove her white Mazda into a pole — taking out the bottom half of it — and ending up on a lawn. Newburyport police officers Matthew Whitty and Travis While made the arrest.
The accident took place near the entrance to the Newburyport Senior Community Center. No injuries were reported.
National Grid was replacing the pole, according to a statement on Newburyport Fire Department’s Facebook page.