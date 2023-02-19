Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11, 9-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-17, 4-12 MAAC)
Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -1.5; over/under is 126.5
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Marist Red Foxes after Noah Thomasson scored 21 points in Niagara's 70-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.
The Red Foxes have gone 4-9 in home games. Marist is ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.8% from downtown, led by Anthony Cooper shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.
The Purple Eagles are 9-7 in MAAC play. Niagara is third in the MAAC allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Harris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Patrick Gardner is shooting 51.6% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.
Thomasson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Aaron Gray is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
