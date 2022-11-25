Niagara Purple Eagles (3-2) at Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (6-0)
New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint John's (NY) hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Andre Curbelo scored 23 points in Saint John's (NY)'s 76-69 overtime victory over the Syracuse Orange.
The Red Storm have gone 4-0 in home games. Saint John's (NY) is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.
The Purple Eagles have gone 0-2 away from home. Niagara ranks second in the MAAC allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Red Storm. AJ Storr is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Saint John's (NY).
Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 9.6 points for Niagara.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
