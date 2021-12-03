NEW YORK — Nic Claxton says he’s lost 15-20 pounds since his last game with the Nets.
It’s expected for a player who has been out with an undisclosed illness (reportedly mononucleosis, though he wouldn’t confirm) and has missed Brooklyn’s last 17 games over a five-and-a-half week period.
“The toughest part was honestly just losing weight,” the third-year player said. “Honestly just looking at myself in the mirror. I got so small, but I’m back now. I’m back in shape and ready to get back in game shape.”
For Claxton, it’s been a never-ending battle against his availability: He suffered a shoulder injury his rookie season, dealt with knee tendonitis and a bout with COVID-19 in Year 2, and had his season derailed four games into this season after an illness the team refused to disclose sapped him of his wind.
The start-and-stop nature of the first three seasons of Claxton’s career — he has yet to play 82 NBA games, the full number of games in an NBA season — may not have stunted his development, but according to head coach Steve Nash (and anyone else with a functional basketball mind) the time off the court has been a net negative.
“There’s no way it could help,” Nash said of the nature of his regular absences. “Honestly, I don’t know if that’s the issue or not. He’s working hard. He worked hard preseason. He’s worked hard to get back. That’s all you can ask. We’re just going to keep pushing him to be the best he could be. We know he has ability and adds a unique profile to our team. His development is important but also I think that his ability adds something to our roster.
“To see him get back there to a place where he’s available and a place where he’s making an impact and then continue to develop and grow I think is positive for our group.”
Claxton is a piece the Nets need. They haven’t gotten optimal performances out of two of the other three veteran big men on the team.
LaMarcus Aldridge has emerged as Brooklyn’s starting center, but only after Blake Griffin all but refused to make a 3-point shot in his first handful of games. Nash has since relegated Griffin to the bench in favor of Paul Millsap, but in fairness to Griffin, Millsap hasn’t been much of an upgrade.
“Right now, I’m just giving Paul an opportunity,” Nash said. “He sat and waited patiently, playing spot minutes here and there and not playing sometimes. I think he’s earned an opportunity. He’s an intelligent, experienced player and he’s pretty skilled. He’s seen it all before.”
Nash said Millsap’s ability to make plays with the ball, rebound, hit shots and move the ball have helped his case in a world where Griffin is an inefficient scorer. But the fact remains that while Griffin’s shot has faltered, he does almost everything else on the floor better than Millsap, including take charges and defend perimeter scorers.
Both Griffin and Millsap, however, would find minutes scarce in a world where Claxton is healthy and available on a regular basis.
Claxton represents the only true lob threat the Nets have on the roster. He also represents the most versatile switcher in pick-and-roll situations, and likely the best rim protector of the non-starters, as well.
Claxton says he is working consistently on his conditioning, that his illness — which specifically targets his conditioning levels — is not a worry.
“I wouldn’t say it’s that big of an issue. I think it’s something to work on,” he said. “Me getting consistent minutes will help with that also, but it’s been a challenge for sure. It hasn’t been easy. … It’s been a challenge, but nothing I can’t conquer.”
Claxton said his unavailability isn’t something to worry about, either.
“My story is already written,” he said. “So I’ve done a lot of reflecting, a lot of thinking. I can’t sit around and complain about it. I’ve just got to make the best out of it and always come back from my injuries or ailments stronger, so I’m ready.”
