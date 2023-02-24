Houston Christian Huskies (10-19, 7-9 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-14, 9-7 Southland)
Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Marek Nelson scored 20 points in Nicholls State's 88-82 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.
The Colonels are 9-2 on their home court. Nicholls State averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.
The Huskies are 7-9 in Southland play. Houston Christian ranks fourth in the Southland with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hofman averaging 4.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Huffman is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals. Latrell Jones is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.
Brycen Long is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Maks Klanjscek is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.
Huskies: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
