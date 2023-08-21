FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass before San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) caused him to fumble which 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 4, 2022. The 49ers are still waiting for Bosa to arrive in camp with less than three weeks before the start of the season.