SAN DIEGO — The majority of NFL owners in the select group of weasels are loyal. To Dollar, Almighty. All Evil, Root Of.
But they have no idea how to spend it wisely on the tricky matters of football.
Over the past five years, they have spent $800 million-and-counting on dismissed coaches and front officers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, The League's brains are looking into this.
But the answer is simple. Owners. No patience. Bad hires. No loyalty to those who deserve a chance.
What so many NFL bosses/losers/dairy farmers do as seasons draw to a close is udder nonsense — trying to milk Mrs. O'Leary's barren cow, and every year frustrated Daisy, with nothing to give, kicks over the lantern and fires begin.
And, all too often, they don't have the mental or physical extinguishers to put them out. Money also is flammable.
Many are weaned on the silver spoon, born halfway between third and home but never scoring. Many are self-made, astute businessmen, who try to treat their organizations as such. They know it all. They think they know football. They meddle. They get their rich asses kicked.
In nearly all cases bosses are to blame for their team's ineptitude, but coaches and football people always get, as Rick Smith says, "The big haircut."
Can't say many aren't deserved, but most pink slips are sewn with threads of impatience. Say, who hired them? No head coach gets a job without sitting in front of an owner.
Some aren't cut out for it, get the jobs, get fired, get rich, and either are hired again and fail, or go back to their specialties as assistants.
Denver recently canned rookie Nathaniel Hackett, who obviously was a mile high over his head. A highly regarded offensive coordinator, Nathaniel couldn't coordinate anything for Russell "Little Help!" Wilson.
Meanwhile, reports claim the next Broncos coach won't report to GM George Paton, but to owner Rob "Son of Sam" Walton, who can give him WalMart shopping tips from his stores' meddling department.
So now, there are at least two coaching vacancies — Denver and Carolina (not to mention the GM position in Tennessee). It's doubtful Jeff Saturday will remain in Indianapolis long after next Saturday, although interfering owner Bob Irsay considers himself Rockne. One never knows, but I easily see Jim Harbaugh going to the Colts.
More are likely to come.
Sean Payton is out there, and although rumors have it he wants to coach Justin Herbert in L.A., Brandon Staley has the Judases in the playoffs, so that appears to be out.
Payton is going to demand a ton — and probably control — which eliminates him from penurious checks-and-balances Fredo Spanos' list, but it's highly doubtful Sean's going to a team without a franchise quarterback.
If Dallas doesn't make the Super Bowl, it's easy to see Jerry Jones bringing in good pally Payton.
It appears the Kliff Kingsbury experiment has blown up the Arizona lab.
Sean McVay has threatened to retire at a young age for TV money.
Tampa? Washington? Houston? Vegas?
NFL bosses, man. Some of them, as Costanza said of Steinbrenner, "Fire people like it's a bodily function."
Ever hear one say: "The fish stinks from my head"?
Patience is not in their chromosomes. Since 2000, The NFL Team That Used To Be Here has had six head coaches. The Steelers have had three since 1969, and six Lombardi Trophies.
The Judases/L.A. Lodgers have had 17 head coaches since 1969.
And, if there's any reminder of Lombardi in their Costa Mesa Lima Bean Farm HQ, it's an autographed photo of Vince, donated by George Pernicano.
©2022 The San Diego Union-Tribune. Visit sandiegouniontribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.