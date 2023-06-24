SAN DIEGO — “Won’t get fooled again.”
— The Who
Yes, we will. Of course we will. Come on. Don’t you know who we are, Who? We are San Diego, where fools rush in and wealthy angels have no fear treading all over us.
In case you haven’t heard the bulletin, the NBA may be returning to San Diego for the charm — or, you know, the third time.
Perhaps you haven’t heard this from me. Here goes: It’s not.
I said long ago San Diego wouldn’t support another NBA franchise, and since then, if anything, it’s become ridiculously expensive, the play is so bad it’s all but unwatchable — and, if you plan ahead to book games when big names come to town, they may take the night off.
It’s going to see “My Fair Lady,” and Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews are playing hooky, dining at Sardis.
The Rockets left here around 50 years ago after doing fine at the box office in a 17-team league (it’s 30 now). But Bob Breitbard got into a rent squabble with City Hall, and sold them to a Houston group.
Before the end of that decade, the Clippers came here from Buffalo, had some talent, and sold tickets — especially after Bill Walton signed up. But Bill’s feet betrayed him, and Donald T. Sterling bought the club from Irv Levin with the sole purpose of moving the team to L.A.
The Clippers sold out a few times a year — when Magic and the Lakers and Larry and the Celtics came to town. Donald T., try as he might, was not an attraction by himself. More of a spectacle.
So now, 40 years without a team (two score without a hint of one), we’re back spinning in the rumor mill because multi-billionaire Stan Kroenke — who owns more real estate than the Catholic Church (200-plus properties covering more than 20-million square feet), and franchises such as the Rams, Avalanche and the recently crowned NBA champion Nuggets — is taking over the cost of the ill-conceived Midway Rising, which is supposed to include a too-small-for-the-NBA 16,000-seat arena.
It still could be Midway Falling.
The Association hasn’t expanded in 20 years, but Commissioner Adam Silver started all this by more than hinting the league could have a new team as early as next spring.
San Diego is not getting that expansion franchise. If it did, where would it play? Snapdragon? The old Sports Arena? Golden Hall and Peterson Gym, as did the minor-league Sails and Conquistadors? The real Midway aircraft carrier? Mesa College?
Absolutely nothing has been done on the Midway but as with everything else around here, it’s not going to be surgery without complications provided by the manure disturbers and the courts.
Is it even possible to see its finish by 2028, if at all? The NBA isn’t waiting five years for us. Las Vegas and Seattle have facilities and want a team.
Will the NHL work here? I always thought it might, but again, the arena isn’t getting done anytime soon — if at all.
Just trying to be realistic. If the NBA returns, fine. It’s their problem.
Before Ribbon Cutter Mayor and his band of Ham & Eggers gush totally into hoarseness, they should know that, while Kroenke has wherewithal bloated by his wife (Ann, daughter of Sam Walton), and might be able to heal the sick — as he did giving the Judases $1-a-year-rent in Inglewood — he doesn’t have the equipment to raise the dead.
©2023 The San Diego Union-Tribune. Visit sandiegouniontribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
