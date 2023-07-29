SAN DIEGO — It’s called “The Code.”
And Sean Payton broke it.
Take that back. Godfathered it. John Wayned it. Trumped it.
The undrawn line was crossed. Deliciously.
And the Broncos’ head coach, smart and obviously more calculating than most, did it with a totally unexpected vocal cord riff that, as with The Who, exploded into fire.
I’m thinking eloquent George Costanza might say he was beboppin’ and scattin’ all over Nathaniel Hackett.
Sean saw the bus coming and threw Hackett under it.
Unprecedented? I’ve been covering sports since I gave writer’s-blocked Grantland Rice the inspiration for the “Four Horsemen” in the Notre Dame press box, and I can’t recall such an outburst.
There is a coaching brotherhood, a fraternity, which is why, when one gets fired for a lack of success, he gets rehired by a crony somewhere else. Hackett, as new Broncos field general Payton pointed out, did a horrible job last year in Denver (5-12 with the greatest home-field advantage) as its rookie head coach, and was dumped.
Then? Nate immediately became offensive coordinator with the Jets, where he’s coincidentally reunited with Aaron Rodgers, who was coached by Hackett in Green Bay. So Sean, leaving no insult unturned, swung a backhand at New York — and in the process also stepped on the face of his own organization.
He told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that Hackett and his staff did “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” and added, “there were 20 dirty hands” around quarterback Russell Wilson, who came in from Seattle as a ground-breaking acquisition and didn’t manage a 1 on the Richter Scale. “Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite.”
He said the team spent “too much (bleeping) time trying to win the (2022) offseason. … The Jets did that this year. You watch.”
Jets coach Robert Saleh said he’s “not going to acknowledge Sean,” and, “hate away.”
Surely, protocol called for an apology, and so he backpedaled (poorly), Friday, when he said he made a mistake, regrets it, and, “I had one of those moments when I still had my Fox hat on.” He wasn’t a very good Fox analyst, and recanting makes him a worse liar.
General manager George Paton was in charge in 2022, and remains “GM” with the Broncos, so Sean was taking shots at his own front office.
Coaches do not do this. Not publicly.
He’s getting paid $18 million a year and he runs football ops, not Paton. I think it was calculated. He wants to move away from 2022, but he also wants to protect Wilson — and himself. If things go bad this fall, he has 2022 to blame.
He was upright when he ran his mouth off, but he fell down trying to reverse his field.
I love the NFL, the greatest of soap operas.
