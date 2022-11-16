The Padres have brought back a second pitcher who never really left.
Five days after opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent, Nick Martinez agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract that could be worth as much as $42 million.
"I love the city," Martinez said Wednesday morning. "The fans were incredible. The support, the love. I feel like they have the same desire to win as the team does. Obviously, you talk about the clubhouse, how great the group of guys are, it was really a no-brainer."
Robert Suarez agreed last week to a five-year, $46 million deal with the Padres after opting out of his deal three days earlier.
Martinez, 32, signed a four-year, $26 million deal in March that gave him the ability to opt out after each of the first three seasons.
The new deal guarantees him $10 million in 2023, $8 million in '24 and $8 million in '25. He can opt out after '23, and the deal contains performance bonuses. Should he perform well as a starter, thus increasing his value, the team has $16 million options for both '24 and '25.
After spending four seasons in Japan, where he learned an appreciation for analytics, refined his delivery and improved the care of his arm and body, Martinez began last season in the Padres' starting rotation. He was moved to the bullpen in May before making two starts in June and then shifting to the bullpen full-time, where he pitched in a variety of roles. The right-hander became the first pitcher in history to make at least 10 starts, save at least eight games and get eight holds in a single season.
Martinez did everything the Padres asked last season but also made it clear he considers himself a starter.
"The contract speaks for itself," Martinez said. "I'm going to have an opportunity to show I can start for an entire year. Through my incentives and what I'm getting paid this year; those team options give me a chance to prove that. I'm also guaranteeing some security for my family."
Martinez had a 4.30 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 10 starts (52 1/3 innings). He posted a 2.67 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 37 relief appearances (54 innings).
"There's been a lot of hard work over the years," Martinez said. "That's not done either. I've spent the last few years working on the game physically and mentally and learning about myself. Now that I've got the security and know where I'm going to be I can put all that work together and keep going."
