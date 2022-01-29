NIECE STILL HASN'T PAID BACK LOAN FOR LEGAL BILL

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Morning high of 25F with temps falling to near 15. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulation of a foot or more. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 7F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.