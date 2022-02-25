Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC)
Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga will look for its 25th victory this season when the Bulldogs face the No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels.
The Gaels have gone 15-0 at home. Saint Mary's (CA) is the leader in the WCC in team defense, giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.
The Bulldogs are 13-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga leads college basketball with 30.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 8.1.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 74-58 on Feb. 13. Drew Timme scored 25 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthias Tass is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Kyle Bowen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary's (CA).
Andrew Nembhard is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Timme is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.
Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 87.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.