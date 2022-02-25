North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.