Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4) at Arizona Wildcats (8-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arizona hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points in Arizona's 89-75 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Arizona is third in the Pac-12 shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Matthew Lang shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Islanders are 0-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by De'Lazarus Keys averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 75.9% for Arizona.

Ross Williams averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is averaging 15.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for Texas A&M-CC.

