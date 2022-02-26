Kansas Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)
Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -3.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Baylor plays the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks after Adam Flagler scored 29 points in Baylor's 66-64 overtime win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Bears are 13-2 in home games. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Kendall Brown averaging 6.9.
The Jayhawks are 12-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 4.2.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 83-59 on Feb. 5. Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: James Akinjo is averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.
Agbaji averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is shooting 47.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.