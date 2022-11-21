Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-0)
Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -3.5; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays will play the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Creighton finished 23-12 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 5.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.
Texas Tech finished 27-10 overall with a 15-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Red Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
