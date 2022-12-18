Washington State Cougars (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Baylor Bears (7-2)
Dallas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -9.5; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and the No. 11 Baylor Bears meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
The Bears are 7-2 in non-conference play. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 84.6 points and is shooting 48.4%.
The Cougars are 4-3 in non-conference play. Washington State is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8% for Baylor.
Jabe Mullins averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is averaging 16.7 points for Washington State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
