Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -5.5; over/under is 159.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers visit the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles.
The Golden Eagles have gone 13-1 in home games. Marquette averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 18- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Musketeers are 11-3 in conference matchups. Xavier averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.
Souley Boum is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.
Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.