Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East)
Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -5.5; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the No. 11 Providence Friars after Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points in Creighton's 81-78 victory against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm.
The Friars have gone 15-1 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Andrew Fonts shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Bluejays are 11-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton is 4-1 in one-possession games.
The Friars and Bluejays square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Horchler is averaging 10 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.
Hawkins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.
Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.