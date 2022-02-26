Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the No. 11 Providence Friars after Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points in Creighton's 81-78 victory against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm.

The Friars have gone 15-1 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Andrew Fonts shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bluejays are 11-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Friars and Bluejays square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Horchler is averaging 10 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Hawkins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you