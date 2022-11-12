Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (1-0)
Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers take on the Colorado Buffaloes in a non-conference matchup.
Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers shot 43.4% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.
Colorado finished 21-12 overall last season while going 6-4 on the road. The Buffaloes averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
