Tarleton State Texans (5-3) at Baylor Bears (6-2)
Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -18.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor hosts Tarleton State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.
The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 18.8 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 6.1.
The Texans are 0-2 on the road. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 1.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. LJ Cryer is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.5 points for Baylor.
Lue Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Hicks is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Tarleton State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
