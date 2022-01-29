Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Ochai Agbaji scored 37 points in Kansas' 94-91 overtime win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-0 at home. Kansas is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 2-3 on the road. Kentucky is the SEC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is shooting 42.7% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Kellan Grady averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is averaging 10.5 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

