Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) at Auburn Tigers (6-0)
Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn seeks to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Saint Louis.
The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Auburn has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Billikens are 0-0 in road games. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12 points and 4.2 assists. K.D. Johnson is shooting 36.2% and averaging 9.8 points for Auburn.
Gibson Jimerson is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 14.7 points. Javonte Perkins is averaging 13.7 points for Saint Louis.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
