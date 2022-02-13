North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.