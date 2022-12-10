Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) vs. Maryland Terrapins (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins take on the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers in Brooklyn, New York.
The Terrapins have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Maryland is sixth in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.0.
The Volunteers have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 2.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hakim Hart is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jahmir Young is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.3 points for Maryland.
Santiago Vescovi is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 12 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals. Phillips is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for Tennessee.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
