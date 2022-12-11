Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) vs. Maryland Terrapins (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -6.5; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Terrapins have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Maryland scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.
The Volunteers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Maryland.
Julian Phillips is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Volunteers. Tyreke Key is averaging 11.4 points for Tennessee.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
