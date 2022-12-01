Baylor Bears (5-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-2)
Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 6 Baylor Bears in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Bulldogs have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 15.7 assists per game led by Nolan Hickman averaging 3.4.
The Bears are 5-2 in non-conference play. Baylor leads the Big 12 scoring 88.1 points per game while shooting 50.3%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gonzaga.
LJ Cryer is averaging 17.9 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 16.9 points and 6.9 assists for Baylor.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
