Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0)
Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn hosts the Colgate Raiders after Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points in Auburn's 65-60 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.
The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Auburn has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.
The Raiders are 2-2 in road games. Colgate is second in the Patriot scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 50.1%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Allen Flanigan is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Auburn.
Tucker Richardson is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12.0 points for Colgate.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
