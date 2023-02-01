|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|18
|1-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Matthews
|31
|4-8
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|0
|10
|Mitchell
|34
|6-10
|2-2
|2-6
|4
|2
|15
|Ke.Johnson
|18
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Stevenson
|27
|6-17
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|3
|17
|Toussaint
|25
|4-8
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|12
|Wilson
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Wague
|10
|1-1
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|5
|3
|Okonkwo
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Suemnick
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Ko.Johnson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|16-19
|7-30
|14
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .439, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wilson 2-5, Mitchell 1-3, Toussaint 1-3, Matthews 1-4, Stevenson 1-6, Ke.Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitchell 3, Bell, Okonkwo).
Turnovers: 10 (Bell 4, Wague 2, Ke.Johnson, Ko.Johnson, Matthews, Stevenson).
Steals: 2 (Okonkwo, Wague).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cork
|26
|6-6
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|15
|Miller
|24
|2-8
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|4
|4
|O'Bannon
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Baugh
|37
|6-12
|4-4
|2-6
|10
|2
|16
|Wells
|30
|7-10
|1-3
|0-2
|5
|2
|16
|Peavy
|21
|1-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Coles
|19
|6-10
|5-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|17
|Walker
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lampkin
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Doumbia
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-58
|14-19
|6-29
|20
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .517, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Peavy 1-3, Wells 1-3, Baugh 0-1, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, O'Bannon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cork 2, Baugh, Peavy).
Turnovers: 6 (Baugh 4, Lampkin, Wells).
Steals: 4 (Coles, Doumbia, Peavy, Wells).
Technical Fouls: None.
|West Virginia
|32
|40
|—
|72
|TCU
|36
|40
|—
|76
A_7,444 (6,800).
