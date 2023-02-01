FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell181-12-21-3024
Matthews314-81-11-22010
Mitchell346-102-22-64215
Ke.Johnson180-32-20-1022
Stevenson276-174-40-34317
Toussaint254-83-41-52312
Wilson132-60-00-0106
Wague101-11-22-6053
Okonkwo90-11-20-2001
Suemnick91-20-00-1102
Ko.Johnson60-00-00-1000
Totals20025-5716-197-30141772

Percentages: FG .439, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wilson 2-5, Mitchell 1-3, Toussaint 1-3, Matthews 1-4, Stevenson 1-6, Ke.Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitchell 3, Bell, Okonkwo).

Turnovers: 10 (Bell 4, Wague 2, Ke.Johnson, Ko.Johnson, Matthews, Stevenson).

Steals: 2 (Okonkwo, Wague).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cork266-63-41-41315
Miller242-80-00-7044
O'Bannon181-20-00-3102
Baugh376-124-42-610216
Wells307-101-30-25216
Peavy211-51-20-1024
Coles196-105-60-20217
Walker140-10-00-0010
Lampkin81-10-01-1202
Doumbia30-30-02-3120
Totals20030-5814-196-29201876

Percentages: FG .517, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Peavy 1-3, Wells 1-3, Baugh 0-1, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, O'Bannon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cork 2, Baugh, Peavy).

Turnovers: 6 (Baugh 4, Lampkin, Wells).

Steals: 4 (Coles, Doumbia, Peavy, Wells).

Technical Fouls: None.

West Virginia324072
TCU364076

A_7,444 (6,800).

