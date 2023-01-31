Providence Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-5, 9-2 Big East)
Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers host the No. 17 Providence Friars.
The Musketeers have gone 11-1 in home games. Xavier ranks sixth in college basketball with 40.5 points in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 9.6.
The Friars have gone 9-2 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.
The Musketeers and Friars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.
Noah Locke averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Providence.
LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.
Friars: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
