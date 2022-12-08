Washington Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-3)
Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga faces the Washington Huskies after Drew Timme scored 29 points in Gonzaga's 73-66 victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes.
The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Gonzaga has a 6-3 record against teams above .500.
The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. Washington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Gonzaga.
Cole Bajema is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds for Washington.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.