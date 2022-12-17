Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-6) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -30; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini after Omari Peek-Green scored 23 points in Alabama A&M's 78-71 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-1 in home games. Illinois averages 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Dain Dainja is shooting 72.6% and averaging 10.4 points for Illinois.

Garrett Hicks is averaging 16.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.1 points for Alabama A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

