Kennesaw State Owls (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -19.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes No. 18 Indiana and Kennesaw State face off.
The Hoosiers are 7-0 in home games. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Kaleb Banks shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Owls are 3-3 in road games. Kennesaw State is 1-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.
Chris Youngblood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.
Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
