North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-1)
Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina enters the matchup against Virginia Tech as losers of three games in a row.
The Hokies have gone 5-0 at home. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Justyn Mutts averaging 8.3.
The Tar Heels are 0-1 on the road. North Carolina scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.
The Hokies and Tar Heels meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Virginia Tech.
Caleb Love is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 19.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for North Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.