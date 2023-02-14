TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12)
Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs take on the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones.
The Cyclones are 12-1 on their home court. Iowa State is 16- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.
The Horned Frogs are 6-6 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Emanuel Miller is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O'Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
