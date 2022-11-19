Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1)
Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats.
Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.
Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.