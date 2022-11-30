Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (5-0)
Austin, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Creighton plays the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Ryan Nembhard scored 20 points in Creighton's 81-79 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.
The Longhorns are 4-0 on their home court. Texas scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 29.4 points per game.
The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Creighton is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 14.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2% for Texas.
Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bluejays. Nembhard is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists for Creighton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
