McNeese Cowboys (3-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)
Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -27; over/under is 130.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cyclones face McNeese.
The Cyclones are 5-0 on their home court. Iowa State is 7-2 against opponents over .500.
The Cowboys are 1-4 on the road. McNeese is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 steals. Jaren Holmes is shooting 36.9% and averaging 13.9 points for Iowa State.
Zach Scott averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.4 points and 10.1 rebounds for McNeese.
