Maryland Terrapins (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten)
University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -3.5; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces the No. 21 Maryland Terrapins after Camren Wynter scored 24 points in Penn State's 68-65 overtime victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.
The Nittany Lions are 12-4 on their home court. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten with 14.4 assists per game led by Jalen Pickett averaging 7.0.
The Terrapins are 11-8 in conference matchups. Maryland is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.
Don Carey is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging seven points. Jahmir Young is averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Maryland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
