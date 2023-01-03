New Mexico Lobos (14-0, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-8, 1-1 MWC)
Fresno, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -4.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 New Mexico faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points in New Mexico's 76-75 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.
The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Fresno State is sixth in the MWC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaih Moore averaging 2.4.
The Lobos are 2-0 in MWC play. New Mexico has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bulldogs and Lobos square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jemarl Baker Jr. is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.
Mashburn is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.
Lobos: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
