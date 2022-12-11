Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-3)
San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 San Diego State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Aztecs play Kennesaw State.
The Aztecs are 5-0 in home games. San Diego State ranks ninth in the MWC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 3.9.
The Owls are 3-2 on the road. Kennesaw State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% for San Diego State.
Chris Youngblood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for Kennesaw State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
