USC Trojans (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (3-1)
Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers square off against the USC Trojans in Nassau, Bahamas.
Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 18.0 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second chance points and 23.2 bench points last season.
USC finished 26-8 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 66.0 points per game and shoot 39.0% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
