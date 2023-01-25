Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-5, 7-2 Big East)
Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -9.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Noah Locke scored 29 points in Providence's 75-64 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.
The Friars are 11-0 on their home court. Providence averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.
The Bulldogs are 3-7 in Big East play. Butler is third in the Big East shooting 35.3% from downtown. Connor Turnbull leads the Bulldogs shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Friars. Locke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.
Simas Lukosius averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Chuck Harris is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Butler.
LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
