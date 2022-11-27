Duke Blue Devils (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (5-0)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -2; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers square off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
The Boilermakers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 15.8 assists per game led by Ethan Morton averaging 5.0.
The Blue Devils have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10 points. Zach Edey is shooting 63.1% and averaging 21.8 points for Purdue.
Jeremy Roach is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.6 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
