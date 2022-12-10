SMU Mustangs (3-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)
Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -12; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs and the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. TCU scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.
The Mustangs have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. SMU gives up 68.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O'Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for TCU.
Zhruic Phelps is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds for SMU.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
