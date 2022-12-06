Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-1)
Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -23; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs after Trace Young scored 28 points in Jackson State's 69-68 win against the SMU Mustangs.
The Horned Frogs are 4-1 on their home court. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 39.7 points in the paint. Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs scoring 7.6.
The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Jackson State is second in the SWAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 6.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O'Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for TCU.
Ken Evans is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Young is averaging 14.1 points for Jackson State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
