Houston Cougars (21-2, 9-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-9, 8-2 AAC)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Khalif Battle scored 26 points in Temple's 77-70 overtime victory over the UCF Knights.
The Owls are 7-5 on their home court. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.4 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.
The Cougars are 9-1 in AAC play. Houston is sixth in college basketball with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by J'wan Roberts averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is averaging 17.8 points for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Temple.
Marcus Sasser averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is shooting 49.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.
Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.